Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 245,925 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF $EDOW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $40.12 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

