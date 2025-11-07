Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Longview Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,697,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,618 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 367,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

