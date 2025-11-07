Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 704.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 314,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $100,501.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,513.99. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

