Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 and last traded at GBX 1.07. 160,425,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 109,342,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £32.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
