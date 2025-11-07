Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after buying an additional 851,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 550.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after acquiring an additional 642,503 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,026,000 after purchasing an additional 613,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 658,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 507,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $371.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,330 shares of company stock worth $772,030 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $455.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

