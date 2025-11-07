Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $17.73 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 175,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AVUS opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $111.62.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

