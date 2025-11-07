Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,905 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,872,000 after buying an additional 21,473,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,398,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,308 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,695,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,041 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,013,185.2% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 891,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742,996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

