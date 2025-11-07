Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 106.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,639 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penney Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.80 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.