Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.