Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
