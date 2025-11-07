Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,011 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 20.9%

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

