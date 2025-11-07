Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

