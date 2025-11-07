Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,543 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

BALI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

