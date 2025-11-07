Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
GWX opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $40.96.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
