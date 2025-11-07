Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 8,457 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

