Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 571,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 455,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

