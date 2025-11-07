Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 192,284 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $44,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $86,289,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $127.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $403,923,453. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

