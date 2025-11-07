ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Lux and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZOOZ Power 1 1 1 0 2.00

ZOOZ Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 781.83%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $15.55 million 0.01 -$4.07 million ($0.33) -0.03 ZOOZ Power $745,000.00 9.19 -$10.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Trans-Lux and ZOOZ Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux N/A N/A N/A ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Trans-Lux on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

