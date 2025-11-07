Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,016,212 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $92,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 297,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

