RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF $CFO

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 392,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

