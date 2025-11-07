Contrasting Beta Bionics (BBNX) and Its Competitors

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Beta Bionics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beta Bionics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 1 3 8 1 2.69 Beta Bionics Competitors 1156 3787 7124 262 2.53

Beta Bionics currently has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Beta Bionics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beta Bionics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $88.57 million -$54.76 million -5.66 Beta Bionics Competitors $1.74 billion $198.05 million 3.06

This table compares Beta Bionics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beta Bionics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beta Bionics. Beta Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics -87.89% -35.72% -20.69% Beta Bionics Competitors -182.38% -90.04% -20.54%

Summary

Beta Bionics rivals beat Beta Bionics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

