Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for about 0.8% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 98.4% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 316,150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,526,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 584,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 104,017 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 98,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

