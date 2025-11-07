SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 626,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

