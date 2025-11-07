Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 203.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 274,482 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

