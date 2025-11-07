Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

