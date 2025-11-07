Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Eltek Ltd. $ELTK

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eltek were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Eltek in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Eltek Ltd. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

