Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

