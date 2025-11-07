Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

