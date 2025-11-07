Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6%

CB stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.59. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

