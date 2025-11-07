Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

