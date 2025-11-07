Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 70,718 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.69 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 7.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

