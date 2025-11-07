Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 70,718 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
NYSE AB opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.