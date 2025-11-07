Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.81 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

