Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

