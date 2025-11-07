Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

