Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,166 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 257,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

