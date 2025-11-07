Nvwm LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

