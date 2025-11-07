RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VO opened at $286.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

