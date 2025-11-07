Nvwm LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

