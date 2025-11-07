Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,467 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 1.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,636,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,283,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 259,556 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $30.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

