Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Nvwm LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

