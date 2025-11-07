DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of Shopify FY2025 Earnings

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $156.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. Shopify has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 517.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.