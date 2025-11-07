Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

