Shade Tree Advisors LLC Acquires 5,634 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Shade Tree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

