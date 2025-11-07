North Capital Inc. Sells 459 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

North Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

DIS opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.