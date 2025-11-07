Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,238,764,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $552.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $573.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.