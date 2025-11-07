SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 483.5% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

