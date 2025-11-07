Walmart Inc. $WMT Holdings Trimmed by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $809.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

