Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $316,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 92,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VIG stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

