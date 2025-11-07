Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 2,805 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $310.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

