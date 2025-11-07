McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.