OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 776 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $139.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

